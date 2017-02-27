Parents of boy killed over remark, react to suspect's arrest Local News Parents of boy killed over remark, react to suspect's arrest Two women are in police custody in connection with the cold-blooded murder of a high school senior - the young victim, gunned down outside a Detroit party store Friday night.

Tips from the public brought police out to the intersection of Telegraph and W. Chicago in Redford where they found two women in their 20s. One is a person of interest and the other a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy over a remark about one of the women's body.

Reginald Rose-Robinson went to a party store at Plymouth and Meyers in Detroit Friday night with four friends.

"If someone would have told me," said Taquanda Foster, Robinson's mother. "That it would have been the last time I saw my son, sending him to the store ..."

During that time police say someone made fun of the woman seen here in this video before leaving. This woman, according to police, then left the store as a passenger in a car only to later shooter Rose-Robinson as he walked down the street with his friends.

"Those four boys didn't even say anything to that woman," said Latrice Robinson, Reginald's mother. "She just assumed it was because it was a guy that was walking in with them."

It left a family distraught and in shock.

"Why did you kill my son, just why?" Robinson said.

"Even though he was our baby he was our protector," Foster said. "You took away our king, you took him."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help this family plan a funeral when they should be planning for his future. CLICK HERE to donate.

"We are suffering, we are hurting," said Jaslin Allen, Reginald's sister. "He had prom."

As for the woman responsible his family says it is too early to think about forgiveness.

"I'm going to send her a picture every day that she is in there," Robinson said. "I'm going to write her a letter every day that she is in there. I'm going to make her remember who she killed."

The family feels the appropriate charge in this case is premeditated murder - saying the suspect had to time to decide to commit the crime.

Although the two are in custody, no one has formally been charged.