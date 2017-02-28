Detroit rapper suspected of allegedly pointing gun at toddler's head Local News Detroit rapper suspected of allegedly pointing gun at toddler's head Police are investigating after a video surfaces, showing a Detroit rapper pointing a gun at a toddler just seconds after the little girl is seen playing with the weapon.

The video went viral, making it all the way to Detroit police.

"It's very concerning to see anybody point a weapon at a small child," said Sgt. Michael Woody of Detroit police.

The video shows 18-year-old Detroit rapper Molly Brazy with the toddler.

After the toddler appears to pick up the gun and throw it at her, Brazy reacts by picking it up and pointing it at the child.

Detroit police say they sent the video over to cyber team to get a closer look.

"We're going to park the video to see what we can find," Woody said.

Detroit police say their main concerns are if that gun is real and the fact that it even happened.

"We've seen so much infant mortality in this city in the past year. Messing around with guns like that is not a smart thing to do. It's very irresponsible and reckless," Woody said.

Fox 2 called the young rapper's manager Tuesday, who would not reveal their name but insists the gun in the video is fake -- a plastic gun.

"She was playing with the baby, and the baby was playing with her," the manager said.

Molly Brazy's manager goes on to say that the video is roughly a month old, and the young rapper knows it was wrong.

"She's remorseful about it," the manager said. "If she could do it over she would."

But even if she had been joking doing this with any gun -- real or fake -- to many doesn't seem to be very funny.