Detroit Police Officer accused of domestic violence Local News Detroit Police Officer accused of domestic violence

Movers carry boxes out of this home on Lindbergh Street in Wyandotte Tuesday, just hours after police say a woman reported that her husband - a Detroit Police Officer - assaulted her. Wyandotte Police say around 11 p.m. Monday, the officer's wife walked into the police station, stating that her husband threatened her and assaulted her with his gun.

"Our officers went to the scene and he had already left prior to their arrival. We put out a communication to surrounding departments that we were looking for this individual," said Inspector Brian Zalewski, Wyandotte police



As police were asked to be on the lookout for the officer's car - a 2011 Crown Victoria - Wyandotte police say the officer eventually turned himself in.



“He went to the Detroit Police Department this morning. The detectives from the Internal Affairs brought him here," said Zalewski.

Neighbors on Lindbergh say they didn't hear any loud noise coming from the home Monday night, but woke up to police on their block. Neighbors describe the officer as quiet.

"Seems like an average guy. Not the nicest, but wasn't the meanest."

So far no formal charges have been filed. Detroit Police say when they are, he'll be suspended without pay immediately.

"We will be running a parallel Internal Affairs investigation with their investigation. Once that case is adjudicated, we will then make a determination on what needs to be done," said Michael Woody, Director of Media Relations for Detroit Police Department.

Detroit Police say the patrol officer has been with the department for roughly 15 years. They don't believe he's been in trouble before. Meanwhile, Wyandotte Police expect charges of felonious assault and domestic violence to come Wednesday.

"Regardless if they're a police officer or not, they’re going to face the criminal charges," said Insp. Brian Zalewski.