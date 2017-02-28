Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of SE Michigan

Posted:Feb 28 2017 09:30PM EST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 10:46PM EST

Most of southeast Michigan is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Tuesday night until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A line of thunderstorms will affect northwestern Wayne, southeastern Oakland and southern Macomb counties  According to the National Weather Service at 8:59 p.m. radar indicated thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Novi to near Dearborn.

Movement was  northeast at 45 mph.

The watch will last until 4 a.m. including Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

The NWS says to expect pea size hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning will occur with the storms.
 


