Romulus boy scout leader accused of criminal sexual conduct Local News Romulus boy scout leader accused of criminal sexual conduct A Detroit area boy scout leader has been charged with molesting one of the children he was supposed to help.

"This is a very nice neighborhood people keep to their self for the most part," said one neighbor of the suspect. And If the allegations are true, this may be why the boy scout leader and former border patrol agent stayed to himself.

Police say David Radecki, 37, is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a 12-year-old boy. The boy was a member of Radecki's boy scout troop.

"That's awful goes to say you don't know who lives next to you," said Claude Prunaeu.

Prunaeu lives across the street from the Radecki home in Livonia where we're told by neighbors he lives with his wife and two daughters.

Police were finally alerted about what allegedly happened when the boy went to his mother and told her what happened inside the Romulus Recreation Center.

Police began investigating what happened in October of last year. They say Radecki brought his boy scout troop to the Romulus Recreation Center where they often used the pool and the locker room.

That's where investigators say the boy accused Radecki of exposing himself and inappropriately touching him multiple times. Radecki has since been charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct, accosting a child for immoral purposes and indecent exposure.

Radecki posted bond and is out on tether but did not appear to be home when FOX 2 showed up.

In response to the troubling charges, The Great Lakes Field Council issued the statement:

"The behavior included in these allegations is abhorrent and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. Upon learning of these allegations we took action to preclude this individual from any further participation in the scouting program.

"The safety of our youth members is of paramount importance and we seek to prevent child abuse through a comprehensive program of education on the subject, the chartered organization leader selection process, criminal background and other checks, policies and procedures to serve as barriers to abuse and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse."

If there are any more victims out there, contact Romulus police at (734) 941-8400.