'Super Drunk' woman drives by mistake to Milford Police Station Local News 'Super Drunk' woman drives by mistake to Milford Police Station Milford police make the easiest drunk driving arrest of their careers - when a super-intoxicated woman drove herself to the police station.

- Milford police make the easiest drunk driving arrest of their careers - when a super-intoxicated woman drove herself to the police station.

That's what a 21-year-old woman from Milford did, after hanging out and getting drunk with friends on Feb. 22.

She tried to drive home but ended up at the police station.

FOX 2: "You have to be really drunk to not be able to work a GPS."

"And really drunk to pull into the police station part of our lot reserved for officers," Milford Police Chief Tom Lindberg said.

Milford Police Chief Tom Lindberg says the woman ended up in his officers' parking lot. Police approached her vehicle and could smell the booze when she rolled down the window.

"We put her through the sobriety test and she failed miserably," Lindberg said.

Police found that her blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

FOX 2: "Was she aiming for a point for every year or something?"

"I think so," Lindberg said. "A little extra. We're talking about a 21-year-old that can get up to a .22, .24. That's really something we don't like to see. It can't be her first night that she's been out drinking without getting sick or passing out to get that high."

But thankfully no one got hurt while she was behind the wheel.

"As I was talking to the officers about it they said she was one of the most polite young ladies you'd ever want to run into," Lindberg said. "She said please and thank you to everything and actually apologized to the officers for what she had done."

Now that young lady will be charged under Michigan's 'Super Drunk' law. This is the first time she's been arrested for drunk driving, but she has not yet been arraigned.