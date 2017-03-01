Homeowner follows car thief, who weaved through I-75 accident before crashing himself Local News Homeowner follows car thief, who weaved through I-75 accident before crashing himself An apparent police chase ended Wednesday morning in Detroit with a pickup truck slamming into a semi, which is now leaking fuel.

It started at a home in Southgate around 4:30 a.m., when a homeowner realized someone was breaking into his car. The suspect drove off in the homeowner's 2007 black Ford F250 -- and the homeowner hopped in his other car and started following the suspect.

Police say the homeowner followed the car thief all the way to the Rouge River Bridge in Detroit, where they got caught in a traffic back-up from an accident that had occured about a half hour prior.

Michigan State Police were at the accident scene, and became suspicious when they saw the black Ford F250 weave through the backed-up traffic. They began to follow the truck.

The suspect exited I-75 at Dearborn Street, and we're told that's where the driver crashed into a tanker truck in the area of Fort and Springwells.

Two suspects got out of the truck and ran in opposite directions. Police caught up with both of them and have taken them both into custody. No injuries were reported.

The tanker now, though, is leaking diesel fuet in the area. Crews are on scene working to clean that up.

Michigan State Police are reminding citizens that they do not condone the actions of the truck owner, and recommend calling police if you see a crime in progress with the best description possible.