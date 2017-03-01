Thousands gather to say goodbye to Ron Savage, FOX 2 anchor, Milford firefighter Local News Thousands gather to say goodbye to Ron Savage, FOX 2 anchor, Milford firefighter Ron Savage was more than a news man. The man who dedicated himself to reporting the news and anchoring on weekends, also dedicated his life to helping others and died after training to do exactly that.

Ron Savage was training with the Milford Fire Department where he volunteered when he had a massive heart attack Saturday morning. Thousands from the community have gathered in Milford to say goodbye already and thousands more are expected Thursday afternoon to remember the FOX 2 anchor and a volunteer firefighter.

His funeral will be held Thursday, March 2, 2016 at 4 p.m. at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Milford. At the request of Ron's family, FOX 2 will provide a livestream of the funeral.

Coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. You can follow along live on the FOX 2 Facebook page, on our YouTube page or at www.fox2detroit.com/live. Members of the community will also be gathering at Baker's Banquet Hall on Milford Road and at Milford High School to watch the livestream as the church is expected to be full.

If you didn't have the pleasure to met Ron Savage during his lifetime, his brother Tom Savage can give you a good illustration, their personalities are almost identical.

"It is just so amazing. We're standing in line and even Mitiz said we've been standing here since it started, it is so rewarding," Tom said.

He loved and enjoyed being around everyone, the type of man who made sure the next person was was always okay before himself, one reason why some many people came to pay their respects.

"It's so massive - through the state, throughout the city. He loved the city of Detroit and they're paying it back. That shows how big Ron was." Tom said.

Tributes who can be seen throughout Milford where Ron lived with his wife Mitzi and their son Ronnie, and where he also served as a volunteer firefighter. Ron always would make it to Ronnie's basketball games, and the two would come to Red Dog Saloon and Grill afterwards.

"Always had a smile on his face, he always had a presence when he came in. Sort of the gentle giant," Joe Bonish said.

For Tom Savage, and the rest of the family, there are countless things they will miss not having TOP JOB around physically, but one thing for sure, not having the opportunity to create more wonderful memories. Mitzi and Ron's siblings wanted to be sure and thank everyone throughout the state for their support.

