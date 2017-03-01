26 Detroit Public Schools closed Thursday due to boil water advisory

Twenty six Detroit Public Schools are closed Thursday, March 2 due to a boil water advisory.
The advisory includes Highland Park, Hamtramck, and the areas of Detroit south of West McNichols, west of Conner, and closest to Hamtramck until Friday.
"As a further precautionary measure the district has made the decision to close the 26 schools in the affected area and to err on the side of caution," according to the district's web site.
Schools closed on March 2 are:
1. Blackwell Institute
2. Ben Carson
3. Bunche
4.Burton International
5. Carstens
6. Cass Technical High
7.Chrysler
8. Davison Elementary
9. Davis Aerospace @ Golightly
10. Detroit Collegiate Preparatory
11. Detroit Lions
12. Detroit International Academy for Young Women
13. Detroit School of Arts
14. Douglass, Frederick
15. Durfee
16. Holmes, A.L.
17. Hutchinson@ Howe
18. Keidan
19. King High School
20. Marcus Garvey
21. Marshall, T.
22. Moses Field
23. Nichols
24. Roberson @ Hally
25. Thirkell
26. Spain
The official alert issued by the Great Lakes Water Department was due to a drop in water pressure.
The Great Lakes Water Authority said residents in Highland Park and Hamtramck and Detroit
residents south of Six Mile Road and west of Conner might be affected until Friday morning.
Residents shouldn’t use water from their taps for drinking or cooking unless it is boiled for five
minutes. If the water is used for drinking, it should be cooled in a sealed container after boiling.
The Great Lakes Water Authority released a statement Tuesday:
“Late this afternoon, the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Water Works Park Water Treatment
Facility experienced an equipment malfunction that caused low water pressure in the facility’s
service area. The Authority has addressed that malfunction and expects that normal pressure
levels should be achieved within 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, GLWA is recommending
that the cities of Highland Park and Hamtramck, as well as the area south of Six Mile
(McNichols) and west of Conner in the City of Detroit, be placed under a boil water alert for the
next 48 hours.”