26 Detroit Public Schools closed Thursday due to boil water advisory



Twenty six Detroit Public Schools are closed Thursday, March 2 due to a boil water advisory.

The advisory includes Highland Park, Hamtramck, and the areas of Detroit south of West McNichols, west of Conner, and closest to Hamtramck until Friday.

"As a further precautionary measure the district has made the decision to close the 26 schools in the affected area and to err on the side of caution," according to the district's web site.

Schools closed on March 2 are:

1. Blackwell Institute

2. Ben Carson

3. Bunche

4.Burton International

5. Carstens

6. Cass Technical High

7.Chrysler

8. Davison Elementary

9. Davis Aerospace @ Golightly

10. Detroit Collegiate Preparatory

11. Detroit Lions

12. Detroit International Academy for Young Women

13. Detroit School of Arts

14. Douglass, Frederick

15. Durfee

16. Holmes, A.L.

17. Hutchinson@ Howe

18. Keidan

19. King High School

20. Marcus Garvey

21. Marshall, T.

22. Moses Field

23. Nichols

24. Roberson @ Hally

25. Thirkell

26. Spain

The official alert issued by the Great Lakes Water Department was due to a drop in water pressure.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said residents in Highland Park and Hamtramck and Detroit

residents south of Six Mile Road and west of Conner might be affected until Friday morning.

Residents shouldn’t use water from their taps for drinking or cooking unless it is boiled for five

minutes. If the water is used for drinking, it should be cooled in a sealed container after boiling.

The Great Lakes Water Authority released a statement Tuesday:

“Late this afternoon, the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Water Works Park Water Treatment

Facility experienced an equipment malfunction that caused low water pressure in the facility’s

service area. The Authority has addressed that malfunction and expects that normal pressure

levels should be achieved within 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, GLWA is recommending

that the cities of Highland Park and Hamtramck, as well as the area south of Six Mile

(McNichols) and west of Conner in the City of Detroit, be placed under a boil water alert for the

next 48 hours.”