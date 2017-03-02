Detroit firefighter makes custom fire shield to honor Ron Savage Local News Detroit firefighter makes custom fire shield to honor Ron Savage Tom Suchorcha of Detroit Shields joined us on The Nine with a custom fire shield he made to honor Ron.

- Our dear friend and coworker Ron Savage has touched so many lives, and there's been such an outpouring of support from the area and across the state.

Tom Suchorcha of Detroit Shields joined us on The Nine with a custom fire shield he made to honor Ron. Tom, a Detroit firefighter, makes many shields for Detroit firefighters helmets and other firefighter helmets across the country with Detroit Shields. The shield he made for Ron will hang in the FOX 2 hallway.

"It's a nice keepsake. It's something to remember him by, and it's there forever," Tom says. "I love doing it, but I hate to do something like this. I'd rather he was still here, but I'm honored to have done it."

Ron had a fatal heart attack over the weekend while he was training with the Milford Fire Department, where he volunteered.

"It's a brotherhood," Tom says. "All firemen, regardless of if it's Milford or Detroit, wherever, we're all brothers. We always will be and always go that extra mile for each other." You can hear more from Tom about his memories of Ron in the video player above.

Ron was a decorated firefighter who earned two citations for outstanding performance above and beyond the call of duty - one during a commercial factory fire and another for rescuing a critically injured driver from an overturned 18-wheeler. Gov. Snyder has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, the day of Ron's funeral.

Ron's visitation was Wednesday at Lynch & Sons in Milford. Thousands showed up to pay their condolences.

Ron is lying in repose at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Milford until 4 p.m. on Thursday, when his funeral mass will begin.

You can watch the livestream on our Facebook page here, fox2detroit.com/live, or on our YouTube Channel here. Members of the community will also be gathering at Baker's Banquet Hall on Milford Road and at Milford High School to watch the livestream as the church is expected to be full.

Ron is survived by his wife and son.

Memorials may be made in his name to The Ronnie Savage College Education Fund, with checks payable to Ronnie Savage, c/o Lynch & Sons, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, Michigan 48381.