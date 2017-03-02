Driver busted with 45 lbs of marijuana in Brownstown Twp

- A West Bloomfield man has been arrested after police found 45 lbs. of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

Michigan State Police troopers saw the driver of a 2016 Dodge Dart following too closely on I-75 near Gibraltar Road in Brownstown Township. They pulled the driver over.

When they made contact with the driver, troopers say they noticed the distinct smell of marijuana coming from the car. They initiated a probable cause search -- and found approximately 45 lbs. of marijuana in the driver's trunk.

The driver, a 25-year-old from West Bloomfield, told police that he was headed to Toledo, Ohio, with the drugs.

Police arrested the driver and he's being held for Possession with Intent to Distribute. Police have not yet given his name.