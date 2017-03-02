Barricaded gunman situation in Novi; some neighbors evacuated

- A barricaded gunman situation has been peacefully resolved in Novi, according to Chief David Molloy.

Some homes in the 24000 block of Olde Orchard had been evacuated earlier. That's near 10 Mile and Haggerty roads. Authorities also asked drivers to avoid the area.

Nobody was injured in the standoff.

Police say the man came out of the house willingly and was been taken into custody, where he will receive medical attention.

