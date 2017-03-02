LISTEN: Last Call for Ron Savage Local News LISTEN: Last Call for Ron Savage On Thursday, FOX 2 anchor and Milford Firefighter Ron Savage was remembered for his service to the city and entire state.

Ron died on Saturday after training with the Milford Fire Department. He was scheduled to run to the top of the Renaissance Center on Sunday morning but died 24 hours before it started. According to the medical examiner, Ron had a massive heart attack.

On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands poured into St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Milford to pay their respects. His funeral Mass was at 4 p.m. and thousands more watched it online.

In following firefighter tradition, Ron was sent off with the mournful toll of the bell 3 times to represent the end of his duties and that he would be returning to quarters. A last call was also dispatched for Ron over the fire departments radios.

Shortly after the Mass, his casket was taken to the Milford Fire Department one last time for a final salute.

An EMMY Award-winning journalist, Ron co-anchored Fox 2 News Weekends with Amy Lange. He produced Michigan's Most Wanted segments, and police say more than 1,000 dangerous fugitives have been arrested from tips from FOX 2 viewers.

Aside from his hard work at the station, Ron served his community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Milford Fire Department. He also previously served as a firefighter for the Brighton area.

He was a decorated firefighter who earned two citations for outstanding performance above and beyond the call of duty - one during a commercial factory fire and another for rescuing a critically injured driver from an overturned 18-wheeler.

Ron also volunteered with Crime Stoppers, The Humane Society, The Autism Society of Michigan, MADD and The American Lung Association.

A big camping enthusiast in both the upper and lower peninsula, his favorite hobby was cooking - specializing in BBQ smoked ribs, "low and slow" as he liked to say.

His favorite quote came from his late father, a WWII veteran: "You don't have to be perfect, just do your best."

Ron is survived by his wife and son.

Memorials may be made in his name to The Ronnie Savage College Education Fund, with checks payable to Ronnie Savage, c/o Lynch & Sons, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, Michigan 48381.