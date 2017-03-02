First responders, Milford residents line streets for Ron Savage funeral procession Local News First responders, Milford residents line streets for Ron Savage funeral procession

- At the end of the Thursday's funeral for Ron Savage, the procession took him for his last ride down Milford's Main Street.

Along the way, it passed by the fire station that Savage served with before dying suddenly after a heart attack on Feb. 25 after a training session. Savage was also known for his public service as an Emmy Award winning reporter who served the community.

The procession, which included numerous other departments from around the area, stopped in front of the fire house as residents and first responders lined the street.

At the end of the funeral, dispatchers sent out the last call for Ron Savage that he won't answer.

Besides being Savage was a volunteer firefighter with Milford and a Sgt. with the Brighton Fire Department.

It was a sad day but also a day to celebrate his life.

