29 Detroit schools closed Friday for boil water alert



Due to the boil water advisory affecting part of Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck, some schools will be closed Friday.

The advisory is in effect for the areas south of West McNichols and West of Conner in Detroit and closest to Hamtramck and has affected 26 Detroit Public Schools.

For a complete list of the schools closed CLICK HERE or see below.

1. Blackwell Institute

2. Ben Carson

3. Bunche

4. Burton International

5. Carstens

6. Cass Technical High

7. Chrysler

8. Davison Elementary

9. Davis Aerospace @ Golightly

10. Detroit Collegiate Preparatory

11. Detroit Lions

12. Detroit International Academy for Young Women

13. Detroit School of Arts

14. Douglass, Frederick

15. Durfee

16. GEE White Academy Pre-K

17. Golightly Career Tech Center

18. Golightly Ed Center

19. Holmes, A.L.

20. Hutchinson@ Howe

21. Keidan

22. King High School

23. Marcus Garvey

24. Marshall, T.

25. Moses Field

26. Nichols

27. Robeson/Malcom X

28. Spain

29. Thirkell

