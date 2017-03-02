29 Detroit schools closed Friday for boil water alert

Due to the boil water advisory affecting part of Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck, some schools will be closed Friday.
The advisory is in effect for the areas south of West McNichols and West of Conner in Detroit and closest to Hamtramck and has affected 26 Detroit Public Schools.
For a complete list of the schools closed CLICK HERE or see below.
1. Blackwell Institute
2. Ben Carson
3. Bunche
4. Burton International
5. Carstens
6. Cass Technical High
7. Chrysler
8. Davison Elementary
9. Davis Aerospace @ Golightly
10. Detroit Collegiate Preparatory
11. Detroit Lions
12. Detroit International Academy for Young Women
13. Detroit School of Arts
14. Douglass, Frederick
15. Durfee
16. GEE White Academy Pre-K
17. Golightly Career Tech Center
18. Golightly Ed Center
19. Holmes, A.L.
20. Hutchinson@ Howe
21. Keidan
22. King High School
23. Marcus Garvey
24. Marshall, T.
25. Moses Field
26. Nichols
27. Robeson/Malcom X
28. Spain
29. Thirkell