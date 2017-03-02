Car careens off I-75 causes 20-car pileup Local News Car careens off I-75 causes 20-car pileup

A 20 car pile-up has shut down northbound I-375.



The accident stemmed from a driver losing control on Gratiot sending her car careening off the bridge and onto the freeway.



Drivers on I-375 were unable to stop because the freeway was a solid sheet of ice. A mother and child had to be extricated from the upended car.



Their conditions are unknown. All other drivers were provided a warming bus during the clean-up.



