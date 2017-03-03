Boil water advisory lifted in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park Local News Boil water advisory lifted in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park The Great Lakes Water Authority has lifted the boil water advisory in Hamtramck, Highland Park and parts of Detroit after the second round of testing came back clear Friday.

Dozens of schools were closed again in Friday, including 29 schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District. The closings were a precaution following the advisory, which was announced earlier this week. Students should expect to return to school on Monday.

The Great Lakes Water Authority says its Water Works Park Water Treatment Facility on Tuesday had an equipment malfunction that caused low water pressure. The problem was addressed, but the advisory was issued due to concerns that bacteria could have gotten into the system.

The affected area included downtown Detroit and the campus of Wayne State University, where signs were posted on drinking fountains warning people not to drink the water.