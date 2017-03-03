Volunteers work to find killer in unsolved murder of Wayne State Sgt. Local News Volunteers work to find killer in unsolved murder of Wayne State Sgt. It's cold, it's snowy, but the volunteers with Crime Stoppers just don't care. They're walking the streets of Detroit to try and generate tips, hoping to help police find the person who killed Wayne State Police Sergeant, Collin Rose.

- It's cold, it's snowy, but the volunteers with Crime Stoppers just don't care. They're walking the streets of Detroit to try and generate tips, hoping to help police find the person who killed Wayne State Police Sergeant, Collin Rose.

On Friday, they walked up and down Detroit's Woodbridge neighborhood, passing out flyers. Sgt. Rose was shot in the head while on duty back in November, not far from where those flyers are now.

"We're just trying to make sure we hit every area possible," says Patrice Young.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect. The Crime Stoppers flyers also show pictures of the suspect's bicycle, flashlight, and gloves.

Despite a total reward of around $100,000, police are still searching for the killer. If you have any information about Sgt. Rose's murder, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain completely anonymous, and never have to give your name.