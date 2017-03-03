Suspected serial rapist denied new attorney

- An accused serial rapist asks the judge for a new attorney and is denied Friday.

Ikeie Smith, 32, is charged with sexually assaulting several women during home invasions across Wayne County including Allen Park, Dearborn, Garden City and Redford Township.



But Smith's mother spoke to the media outside of court today, claiming her son is innocent.

"My son had a relationship with the women where the DNA was presented," said Smith. "I have spoken with my son, he has let his attorney know, he also has witnesses for some of these women that he has been accused of."

Smith's mother also criticized his attorney, explaining why he wanted to change.

"He hasn't asked them for an attorney since the beginning because when (the attorney) first interviewed him, he said that he was guilty. What kind of attorney says that? You are a defense attorney; you are supposed to be working for me not against me."

But video played in court shows Smith confessing to the crimes. His mother tells us she was unaware he made a confession.

The Redford Township man is charged in nine cases in eight jurisdictions with police saying the incidents date back to 2011.

Michigan State Police, the FBI and multiple police departments including the Dearborn and Livonia investigated Smith.

