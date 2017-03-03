Police: Canton hockey coach had sexual relationship with girl, 15 Local News Police: Canton hockey coach had sexual relationship with girl, 15 A high school hockey coach from the Plymouth-Canton district is accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage girl at the school.

FOX 2 went to the home of Eric Locke, a 20-year-old hockey coach at Canton High School.



FOX 2: "Hi, looking for the family of Eric Locke."

"Please leave," said a person inside.

Locke was arrested by Canton police after they received word of an alleged inappropriate relationship between him and a 15-year-old high school student.

"A school resource officers who are located up at the high school were approached by the mother of the victim," said Craig Wilsher, deputy chief Canton police. "And advised of the inappropriate relationship that was occurring."

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says the relationship had been ongoing from November of last year to February.

"Once we learned of the situation, he was interviewed by a social worker in divulging the relationship," said Wilsher. "At that point in time we executed a search warrant at his house and took him into custody."

The assistant hockey coach was assigned to Canton High by a company called Coach EZ. They released a statement saying as soon as they learned about these allegations earlier this week they forbid him to set foot on school property.



Police say his job as a hockey coach had nothing to do with his alleged relationship with the underage high school student.

"There was no relationship where he had authority over her," Wilsher said.

He has been arraigned on three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.

