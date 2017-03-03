Plymouth city clerk resigns after alleged anti-Muslim Facebook post

- Amid controversy, the Plymouth City Clerk resigned and retired Friday

Linda Langmesser stepped down from her post amid allegations she authored inflammatory remarks about Muslims on Facebook.

City Manager Paul Sinock confirmed that Langmesser retired and resigned from the appointed position and Deputy Clerk Maureen Brody has been tapped to be acting clerk. Langmesser was unavailable for comment.

The Facebook post in question is a comment on an article headlined "Muslim Woman Claims she 'Only Lasted Eight Days' in Trump White House. The comment, posted by an account with the name Linda Langmesser, reads, 'Of course they don't tell the whole truth, part of their culture. She is nothing but trouble and needs to be sent back so she can profess her love to the koran there where it is appreciated, not here!!'

The American-Muslim & Minority Advocacy League has called on Plymouth officials to remove her.

Attorney and Director of the American-Muslim & Minority Advocacy League Fatina Abdrabboh told FOX 2 on Thursday the comment was first seen Monday night, but was deleted by Tuesday morning.

"This Facebook post really makes us mad and frustrated and alarmed," Abdrabboh says. "My first reactions to the post were, really, outrage that a city clerk who has been at her job as long as she has - decades - would say something so outrageous."

Paul Sincock, the Plymouth city manager says Langmesser has been with the city for roughly 30 years and has been working as the city clerk for over 25.

Langmesser was absent from work Thursday, with Sincock telling FOX 2 simply that "she's off." As of Thursday the city's investigation is ongoing.