Driver suffers fatal medical emergency, crashes into Warren Wendy's restaurant

- A man suffered a fatal medical issue causing him to crash into a Wendy's restaurant Sunday morning, police say.

According to Roseville Police Chief James Berlin, the 65-year-old Roseville man was driving when he suffered a catastrophic medical event Sunday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The man was driving his pickup truck westbound on 12 Mile Road near Hayes Road, when the vehicle accelerated for no apparent reason and left the road.

After leaving the road, the truck hit several traffic signs and a light pole, before hitting the Wendy's restaurant on the northwest corner of 12 Mile Road and Hayes Road in Warren.

The driver was transported to the hospital by Roseville Fire Department paramedics where he died.

The driver was known to have multiple medical issues and did not appear to have suffered any significant injuries from the crash itself. Investigators believe it was a medical issue that caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The Wendy's restaurant was closed at the time of the crash and no one else was injured.

The building suffered significant damage and is being inspected by Warren Building Department Officials, in relation to structural integrity.

At this time, it is unknown when the restaurant will reopen.