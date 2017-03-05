Madison Heights PD searches for drivers in deadly hit-and-run

Posted:Mar 05 2017 11:28PM EST

Updated:Mar 05 2017 11:28PM EST

The search is on for a pair of hit-and-run drivers who killed a young woman in Madison Heights. FOX 2's Hannah Saunders spoke with her family, who are devastated no one stopped to help their loved one.


