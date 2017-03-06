Man dies after being hit by car and ambulance in Southfield Local News Man dies after being hit by car and ambulance in Southfield Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a car and then an ambulance early Monday morning in Southfield.

We're told the victim was staying at the EZ Rest Motel, which is on Telegraph Road just south of 9 Mile Road. The manager tells us the man was trying to cross the street around 4 a.m. when he was first hit by a Chevy Impala.

The manager tells us he saw the man and that he was shaken, but not badly hurt. A while later though, the manager says he noticed some more commotion outside and realized the same man had been hit and killed by an ambulance.

Southfield police say the ambulance was transporting a patient to Beaumont when the driver saw a man in the grass on the west side of Telegraph. Police say as the ambulance got closer, the pedestrian ran out in front of the vehicle. Police say the ambulance driver tried to swerve and brake, but was unable to avoid hitting the man.

Police have not yet given the name of the man who died as they are still notifying family members, but say he is a 41-year-old male from Commerce.

Police say the first accident involving the Chevy Impala happened about 50 minutes prior to the accident involving the ambulance. Police say the first accident wasn't reported.

The ambulance was making a non-priority transport, and so the emergency lights and siren were not activated. Police say the accident happened on a part of the road that is not a designated crosswalk. Tthe streetlights were on.

The southbound lanes of Telegraph were closed as police continued their investigation Monday morning.

