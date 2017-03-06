Suspicious man knocking on doors in Auburn Hills prompts school lockdown, SWAT teams

- A elementary school in Auburn Hills is currently on lock down for a police situation in the area.

We're told a suspicious man was going around knocking on doors along Ashburnham Street, and has now barricaded himself inside a house. This is near R. Grant Graham Elementary School. The school has been placed on lock down while police attempt to find the suspect.

Police say they caught up with the suspicious man and attempted to question him, but the suspect fought with officers and barricaded himself inside a home. It's not clear right now if the home is his.

The elementary school on lockdown is near I-75 between South Boulevard and Auburn Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.