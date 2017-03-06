New Trump travel ban sparks security debate, more questions Local News New Trump travel ban sparks security debate, more questions Civil rights groups, and Democrats among those pushing back on the president's new policy - they believe the ban unfairly targets peaceful Muslims -- and will break up loving families.

The latest version of President Donald Trump's travel ban rolled out Monday morning - the first one was implemented with no warning and centered on immigrants from seven majority Muslim countries resulting in confusion and protests across the country.

"With this order President Trump is exercising his rightful authority to keep our people safe," said Rocky Raczkowski, former majority floor leader Michigan House.

Court challenges and legal rulings quickly trumped the president's first executive order but now people on both sides are reacting to the new one.

"I think this version is much stricter - it's more concise - it allows for Green Card holders to come through unabated," Raczkowski said. "And allows Iraq to be part of the nations that deal with our department of state and our government, to allow individuals from Iraq to travel freely."

"We were expecting a Muslim ban 2.0 and there will be litigation coming in the very near future challenging this ban which goes against the stated values of our nation," said Dawud Walid, Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The president's ban no longer includes Iraq but still temporarily shuts down America's refugee program and bar new visas for people from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

"Human lives are not a game," Walid said. "The Syrian refugee crisis is the greatest refugee crisis in the world since World War II. There are women - there are little children. I would say to Mr. Trump what does an 80-year-old grandmother or a 9-year-old little boy poses to the national security of our great country -these United States of America. I don't think there's any and I think that this policy is adding to more to human suffering."

The order takes effect March 16th and as the council on American-Islamic relations plans further legal action, supporters say they think this version will withstand legal challenge.

"The Trump administration deserves kudos for going back to the drawing board," Raczkowski said. "Instead of challenging this and dragging this out in courts, but trying to fix it the right way."