Woman charged with killing boyfriend denied bond Local News Woman charged with killing boyfriend denied bond

“She is still innocent until proven guilty. She has valid self-defense claim,” said Todd Kaluzny, the suspect’s attorney.

25-year-old Starr Holmes was in court Monday facing second degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Pap Robinson Jenkins.

Police say last week, Holmes and Jenkins had an argument at a gas station on Grand River in Detroit. It was during the argument that investigators say the suspect took out a gun and fatally shot Jenkins.

“This was a domestic incident where it’s a self-defense argument. She felt her life was in danger.”

Her attorney pleaded to the court to give his client a bond, so the mother of a 1-year old boy can see her child and continue working.

“If the court wants to ensure her appearance in court, other than setting a 10-percent bond, the court can put a GPS tether on her and court will be aware of her location.”

The court disagreed.

“Ma'am you are going to be remanded to county jail no bond set.”

The suspect's family was in court. They would not go on camera but her mom says her daughter is a good girl who does not deserve this.

“Obviously they’re very disappointed. They want their daughter to come home and they want her to try and resume her life.”

Attorney Todd Kaluzny says he plans to review surveillance video from the gas station and try to talk to any witnesses, to prove to the court that this was a case of self-defense.

“When its kill or be killed, you have to do what you have to do.”