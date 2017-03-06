WSU Sgt Collin Rose honored, search for his killer continues Local News WSU Sgt Collin Rose honored, search for his killer continues

It has been nearly four months and still the murder of Wayne State police sergeant, Collin Rose remains unsolved.

On Monday family, friends and colleagues gathered to honor this fallen hero on their continuing quest for justice.

"It is with great honor we present you with this beautiful plaque - we should never forget Sgt. Collin Rose," said Chief James Craig to Rose's parents and fiancé.

The parents and fiancée of Wayne State police sergeant Collin Rose hold a one-of-a-kind plaque bearing his name Monday. Rose was shot and killed while on duty last November in the Woodbridge neighborhood of Detroit.

"Just know that your loved ones will never be forgotten," Craig said.

It is the Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association 2016 Excellence Award that can now be displayed in the home of his loved ones and here at Wayne State. Not far from Sgt. Rose's vest and many other memories.

"He's not being given the LSA award for how he died - but how he lived," said Sgt. Mark Young, president of the DPLSA.

But one particular memory stands out when his comrades say just one month before Rose was shot and killed he honored another fallen officer, Patrick Hill. He even named his special "Vapor" Dog "Wolverine" in honor of Hill who played football at the University of Michigan.

"He was a brother, and he was so proud of that day to honor the Hill family," said Investigator Chris Powell, Wayne State police.

Several fundraisers are planned for different charities in Rose's honor along with the Police Unity Tour Ride in May.

"This year is going to be somber without him there," Powell said. "But his fiancé is going to be riding in his place."

This day also painful for those Rose left behind as the man who took his life is still out there.

"Thank you very much, everyone for everything," said Karen Rose, Collin's mother. "Pray for the task force, that they have the strength to find this individual who killed Collin."

If you have any information about who killed Sgt. Collin Rose, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you never have to leave your name.

If you would like to participate in any upcoming events in Rose's name:

Timeline of upcoming events

April 1 - Run + Ride for Officers Rose and Hill - 5K and 30 Mile bicycle ride to celebrate Collin's 30th birthday

event page https://www.facebook.com/events/321692008226335/

5k sign up Https://Runsignup.Com/Race/Mi/Detroit/Ph1llfoundation5k



April 30 - 5K at Ferris State University Police Academy for Collin Rose and other fallen Ferris academy graduates. Also Nomination period ends to nominate Collin for the Officer of The Year award at tiny.cc/WSUPD16 or in our station lobby through April 30



A May 6 screening of Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 will benefit

the Collin Rose Enrichment Center at the Detroit Dog Rescue

Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/272130496542655/

Tickets can be purchased at https://squareup.com/store/Sgt-Collin-Rose-Fundraiser



May 9-12 Police Unity Tour ride from northern New Jersey into Washington D.C. Chris Powell and Collin's fiancée Nikki Salgot are riding. Sponsor the team at https://secure.policeunitytour.com/registrant/TeamFundraisingPage.aspx?teamID=719624



May 13 - Motorcycle Run for Collin. See attached flyer for additional information.



The Sgt. Collin Rose Baseball Bus will shuttle you to the Detroit Tigers

game from Baffin Brewing Company on May 20. Proceeds will benefit Project

Paws Alive to help protect police canines

Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/378582685854042/

Purchase tickets at https://squareup.com/store/running-fat-guy



The Detroit Tigers will also honor Collin at their annual Detroit Tigers

Law Enforcement Night on June 7. Tickets available at www.detroittigers.com/law



The inaugural Collin Rose Memorial Golf Outing will take place July 24 at Lochmoor Club. The event is sold out for golfers but we invite you to join us for dinner at 6 p.m. Registration is necessary and is $40.00

Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/1168558473228301/

Email RoseGolfOuting@gmail.com

