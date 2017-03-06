DDOT bus stabs passenger during altercation

A Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver stabbed a passenger Monday night.

The female driver was at the end of her route when she stabbed the male passenger in the hand during an altercation. The incident happened in the area of Jefferson and Beaubien at 7 p.m., according to Detroit police.

Police believe the 45-year-old man had fallen asleep on the bus and when the driver attempted to wake him at the end of her route, an altercation ensued. The stabbing happened either on the bus or just outside the bus, and the man was wounded in his right hand.

DPD and transit police are investigating the incident while the driver is being questioned and the victim hospitalized.

