Woman found shot to death inside her Ypsilanti apartment Local News Woman found shot to death inside her Ypsilanti apartment Police in Ypsilanti Township need help to track down a killer after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex.



The report of gunshots brought deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff Office to an apartment complex in Ypsilanti. But it took a minute or two to figure out that a murder took place with no signs of a break-in and the victim there, lived alone.

Nina Battle, or Nene Jackson as she is known on social media, was found shot to death inside her Fairway Hills Apartments around 4 p.m. Saturday.

"There is no visible forced entry," said Derrick Jackson, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. "But you know in an apartment complex, someone buzzing in, trying to get in - there are many different possibilities.

"It is not clear at this point if it was a relationship, or a total stranger. We just don't know at this point."

It happened in area of town where people typically look out for one another, outside a couple apartment buildings is a long-established neighborhood - which is why Johnny Larkins found this news so surprising.

"You don't see that around here," Larkins said. "This is kind of new to us having something like that."

Police say right now they are not prepared to rule anything out - although there is little in terms of evidence and leads.

They have some people who heard the shots being fired but they are still looking for people who may have seen any suspicious activity at, or around Nina Battle's apartment.

"What (detail) may seem insignificant to you, may be major to us in our case," Jackson said. "So if you know of her, relationships she has had, friends that visited, anything like that. We are just talking with people right now. We're just trying to find out how this kind of thing could have happened and who may have done it."

Investigators say right now they need that one tip to move this case in the right direction and bring a killer to justice.

