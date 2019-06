- Detroit Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened at a candlelight vigil Saturday morning.

Authorities say scouts were dispatched to the 11000 block of Payton around 2:15 a.m. for shots fired. When they arrived, they spoke to witnesses that stated that a candlelight vigil was being held and someone in the crowd fired several shots. One of those shots struck the victim, a 24-year-old male, in the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SeakUp.