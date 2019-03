- Appearing in court over video Wednesday morning, Nija Stark was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder.

It's not the first time she's been to court.

"Starke does have one arrest in 2012 for domestic violence in East Pointe, but it looks like the case was dismissed," said a police officer to the judge.

Along with a felony firearm charge, the 23-year-old is accused of fatally shooting 44-year-old Eugene Jones Jr. the father of her 2-month-old baby. Currently employed at the Detroit Department of Transportation as a security guard, police say the gun allegedly used did not come from work.

Instead, the firearm used is legally registered to Starke. In a statement from DDOT, officials said the entire department is "devastated over the tragedy."

Considered a domestic issue, police say Starke and Jones, who also works at DDOT, got into an altercation when Starke shot Jones. Police wouldn't comment on the notion of self-defense.

Her bond was set at $250,000 cash. She is ordered back in court next week.