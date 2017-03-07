IHOP National Pancake Day for Children's Miracle Network Local News IHOP National Pancake Day for Children's Miracle Network Tuesday, March 7th is National Pancake Day. In celebration of the breakfast food favorite, IHOP is giving away complimentary stacks of buttermilk pancakes at locations nationwide.

- Tuesday, March 7th is National Pancake Day. In celebration of the breakfast food favorite, IHOP is giving away complimentary stacks of buttermilk pancakes at locations nationwide.

The company just asks that in return, people make a donation to the Children's Miracle Network Hospital. The event goes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with some locations giving away free pancakes until 10 p.m.

Since National Pancake Day began in 2006, IHOP has raised nearly $20 million dollars for charities they have supported. This year's goal for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is $3.5 million.

Click here to find a participating IHOP location near you.