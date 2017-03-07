Man wanted for swiping cash left on table at Westland Buffalo Wild Wings Local News Man wanted for swiping cash left on table at Westland Buffalo Wild Wings Westland Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen swiping cash left on a table at a Buffalo Wild Wings.

The surveillance video shows a man eyeing some money sitting on the table next to him and his female friend. The man looks around multiple times and is eventually seen taking the money.

The man and the woman were able to leave the restaurant, which is located on Wayne Road just north of Hunter Avenue. The crime was not discovered until after they had already left. You can see the surveillance video in the video player above.

The suspect is approximately 30 years of age and is about 6 feet tall, weighing 200 lbs. He has a full beard with a mustache. He was wearing a checkered button up shirt with blue jeans. He was seen leaving in an older model, tan, four door Buick.

If you are able to identify this subject please contact the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600, or Detective Torolski at 734-467-7914.