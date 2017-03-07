Warren Evans to deliver State of the County address Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans will deliver the State of the County address at 7 p.m.

Evans will be speaking from the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn and is expected to discuss the county's finances.

A key portion of the address should focus on the failed Wayne County Jail project and land swap offer under consideration from Rock Ventures founder Dan Gilbert in an attempt to repurpose the land for a multi-purpose pro soccer stadium.

The address will be streamed at fox2detroit.com/live and on our Facebook page.