Suspected underwear thief leads police on chase [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Brian King of Canton Local News Suspected underwear thief leads police on chase

- A suspected shoplifter led Livonia police on a high-speed chase over underwear.



On Jan. 29, police say Brian King of Canton tried to leave the Von Maur store at Laurel Park Place without paying for three pairs of boots and a pair of underwear.



When security confronted him, he dropped the boots and hopped into a silver SUV. Livonia police picked up the pursuit at Newburgh near Lyndon.



The suspect went over 90 miles and hour in a 45 zone, then got on eastbound I-96 where police terminated the chase.



The SUV that King was driving was registred to someone else but they tracked him down. He's charged with fleeing and eluding police, retail fraud and driving on a suspended license.