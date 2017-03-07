Search continues for killer who gunned down man outside hookah bar

- A young man gunned down outside a hookah bar in Detroit's midtown back in January - but two months later, his killer still hasn't been caught.



Imagine a family's frustration - a 23-year-old shot multiple times and killed while months have gone by with no answers.

"It doesn't make any sense how they killed him and left him out there on the street on Second like a dog, for no reason," said Deloris Johnson, De'Vante's grandmother. "I want to know why this happened."

De'Vante Hogan was shot at about 3 a.m. on Jan. 8 in front of La Hookah Town at Canfield and Second, in midtown.

"We don't have any answers," said Percilla Poole, De'Vante's mother. "No clues, nothing. We just want to know why, who did this and why."

No leads but police have released a video of a suspect they would like to question. He was seen just after the shooting in a surveillance video.

"He was targeted and killed Jan. 8 around 3 a.m. in the morning and I want justice done," said Johnson.

The business next-door to the lounge is also concerned over this unsolved shooting.

"I am closing earlier, we used to close at 2 a.m. and now we close at midnight," said Maya Almalaleki, owner of Maya's Indo Pak Cuisine

And now De'Vante's family is planning a vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday night at the site of the shooting second and Canfield.

"At least someone can come forward with any information that they have, any leads, anything that can help us to get closure and find out who did this," Poole said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you never have to leave your name.