New video released of suspect in murder of WSU Sgt Collin Rose

- A new video has emerged showing who police believe is the suspect in the murder of Wayne State University police Sgt. Collin Rose.

Detroit police released a DDOT bus video of a man crossing the street 10 minutes after Rose was fatally wounded on Nov. 22. Rose was shot in the area of Brainard and Lincoln. Investigators believe the suspect was riding a bike at the time of the incident.

The 29-year-old was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars when he radioed that he was about to speak to someone on a bike. Rose was shot in the head during the stop in an area off campus in the Woodbridge neighborhood where Wayne State Police Chief Holt says many students and some officers live. Investigators believe the suspect was riding a bike at the time of the incident.

Officers who arrived on the scene for backup found Rose injured on the ground. An officer immediately took Rose to the hospital, where he went into surgery. He pulled through surgery but remained in grave condition and was on a ventilator.

If anyone recognizes this individual, knows of his whereabouts, or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department Homicide at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP

TIMELINE OF UPCOMING EVENTS

April 1 - Run + Ride for Officers Rose and Hill - 5K and 30 Mile bicycle ride to celebrate Collin's 30th birthday

event page https://www.facebook.com/events/321692008226335/

5k sign up Https://Runsignup.Com/Race/Mi/Detroit/Ph1llfoundation5k



April 30 - 5K at Ferris State University Police Academy for Collin Rose and other fallen Ferris academy graduates. Also Nomination period ends to nominate Collin for the Officer of The Year award at tiny.cc/WSUPD16 or in our station lobby through April 30



A May 6 screening of Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 will benefit the Collin Rose Enrichment Center at the Detroit Dog Rescue Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/272130496542655/

Tickets can be purchased at https://squareup.com/store/Sgt-Collin-Rose-Fundraiser



May 9-12 Police Unity Tour ride from northern New Jersey into Washington D.C. Chris Powell and Collin's fiancée Nikki Salgot are riding. Sponsor the team at https://secure.policeunitytour.com/registrant/TeamFundraisingPage.aspx?teamID=719624



May 13 - Motorcycle Run for Collin



The Sgt. Collin Rose Baseball Bus will shuttle you to the Detroit Tigers game from Baffin Brewing Company on May 20. Proceeds will benefit Project Paws Alive to help protect police canines

Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/378582685854042/

Purchase tickets at https://squareup.com/store/running-fat-guy



The Detroit Tigers will also honor Collin at their annual Detroit Tigers Law Enforcement Night on June 7. Tickets available at www.detroittigers.com/law



The inaugural Collin Rose Memorial Golf Outing will take place July 24 at Lochmoor Club. The event is sold out for golfers but we invite you to join us for dinner at 6 p.m. Registration is necessary and is $40.00

Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/1168558473228301/

Email RoseGolfOuting@gmail.com