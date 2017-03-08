Windy Wednesday: High Wind Warning issued for SE Michigan Local News Windy Wednesday: High Wind Warning issued for SE Michigan The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

FOX 2's Rich Luterman said wind gusts could be as strong as 60 miles per hour during that period. West winds will increase in strength over southeast Michigan during the late morning hours.

The NWS says that a long duration of sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph are anticipated throughout the afternoon hours with potential exists for wind gusts of 50 mph or greater during the late morning and afternoon hours. The strong west winds are expected to diminish rapidly after 6

Possible impacts could be power outages possible, large limbs and trees downed and possible tough driving conditions for high profile vehicles.

