Residents, children jump to safety in Detroit apartment fire Local News Residents, children jump to safety in Detroit apartment fire A few residents had to jump to safety early Wednesday morning during an apartment fire on Detroit's west side. Some of the residents who had to jump were young children.

We're told the 5-year-old girl smelled smoke at the Infinity Park Apartments and Townhomes around 3:30 a.m. She told her mom. The girl, her mother and her 3-year-old brother had to jump from a second-story window to escape, along with many others. Residents tell us a man on the ground caught 8 children that were thrown from the second story.

"It was scary; it was terrifying. We had no other way out, so we had to do it," says Jasmine Walker.

"It's a blessing that everybody in the apartment building got out safely," says Morris Cochran. "But, to lost everything that you work for, that's heartbreaking."

Residents tell us there were no working smoke detectors or fire extinguishers. FOX 2 is working to verify this.

The fire damaged as many as 8 units in the complex, which is near Schoolcraft Avenue and Telegraph Road.

No injuries were reported. Authorities aren't sure yet what caused the fire.