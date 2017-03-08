MJR theatres showing free kids movies for Children's Spring Film Festival

Posted:Mar 08 2017 10:28AM EST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 10:28AM EST

(WJBK) - MJR Cinemas is kicking off its free spring children's film festival this weekend.

The theatre company is showing a free movie for kids 12 and under every weekend in March and the first weekend in April. Accompanying adults pay just $1.

The first free film is this weekend, March 11-12. "Trolls" will be playing at all locations. Advance tickets are not available, and all tickets are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis until the theatre is at capacity.

MJR has locations in Adrian; Brighton; Chesterfield; Clinton Township; Sterling Heights; Southgate; Troy; Waterford; and Westland. Multiple showings of "Trolls" are being offered at each theater. You can find your theater and see showtimes on your selected date at www.mjrtheatres.com.

  • "Trolls" will kick off the film festival March 11-12 
  • "Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life" will play March 18-19
  • "Storks" will play March 25-26
  • The hit "Sing" will wrap up the film festival April 1-2

Note that show times for these films will not appear on MJR's website until a few days before the event.

You can get more information on the program here


