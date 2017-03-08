5 dead, 4 injured in apartment fire on Detroit's east side

- Five people have been killed in an apartment fire on Detroit's east side Wednesday afternoon, a source with the fire department tells FOX 2. At least four others have been injured.

The fire happened at an apartment complex on Whittier Avenue at Beaconsfield Street, which is near I-94.

We're told the fire is still active and authorities are still going through the building. Multiple other people were rescued from the flames.

The conditions of the five people who were injured are not known at this time. We're told four males and one female have been transported to the hospital.

It's not known yet what caused the fire, or if the cause may be weather related. The metro Detroit area is currently under a High Wind Warning, and gusts of winds have knocked down tree limbs and power lines. More than 200,000 people are also currently without power.

