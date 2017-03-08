DTE: Power restoration won't start until morning; 600K in the dark

More than 600,000 DTE Energy customers have been impacted by Wednesday's severe wind storm.

It is being called the second largest weather event in its history with more than 2,000 power lines down from the tip of the thumb to Monroe. A High Wind Warning expired at 7 p.m. but a High Wind Advisory was issued until 9 p.m.

Estimates and restoration will likely not start until the morning, DTE President and CEO Trevor Lauer said. He said the vast majority of customers should be restored in the "next couple of days."

About 600 line workers are out in the field as well in addition to hundreds of contract workers. DTE has also contacted utility companies from surrounding states and will have 250 additional line workers from Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and New York.

"Expect the restoration process to take multiple days," he said, due to the sheer size of the outage.

"We've been preparing for a significant weather event but the severity of the windstorm that hit today exceeded all of our forecasts," Lauer said. "Our number one priority is to assure the safety of the public. If you see a downed power line assume it is energized and report it immediately. Once all the wires are secured, our crews will turn their attention to restoration."

Lauer said that even if customers are unable to report an outage, DTE's smart meters allow it to know what neighborhoods have been impacted.

"Rest assured we know you are out and we are working to restore the power."

Lauer said to check on your neighbors, especially if they are elderly to make sure they are okay.



If you see a downed line, call 800.477.4747 and stay at least 20 feet away from the lines at all times. If a downed line touches your car, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out of the car because of fire or other danger, jump out out of your car without touching the vehicle and the ground at the same time.



Gov. Rick Snyder's office issued a press release stating that he has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to monitor reports of storm damage.

The city of Detroit says it has assigned extra patrol cars in every precinct to patrol areas without power, while the Detroit Fire Department has activated two additional fire companies to respond to calls for assistance.

FOX 2's Randy Wimbley will have more tonight on fallout from the storm and DTE's efforts at 10 and 11.

