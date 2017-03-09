2 seriously injured in car crash with downed tree

- Two people were badly injured Thursday morning when they crashed into a tree that had been blown over by the high winds.

The tree was across the road on Dresden Street near E State Fair Avenue. The accident happened in the middle of the night, and the power is out in the area so street lights weren't able to illuminate the tree to the driver.

We're told the car flipped over after hitting the tree.

The passenger who was in the car is in critical condition. The driver is in temporary serious condition.

Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power Thursday morning. DTE says 670,000 customers are without power, and Consumers Energy says 180,000 are without power.

DTE says this is their "largest weather event in DTE history." Some may not have power back until the weekend. Line workers from out of state will start arriving today to help crews restore power.

Wind gusts peaked at nearly 70 mph Wednesday. Dozens of trees were uprooted and downed lines also caused a number of fires.

If you see a downed line, call 800.477.4747 and stay at least 20 feet away from the lines at all times. If a downed line touches your car, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out of the car because of fire or other danger, jump out out of your car without touching the vehicle and the ground at the same time.