Police remind drivers dark stoplights aren't treated as a four-way stop

- Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses are without power, and that means stoplights are out, too.

Many believe a dark stoplight should be treated as a four-way stop - and that system seems to be working fine - but Michigan State Police say that's not actually the way to do it, according to the Michigan Vehicle Code.

2) Answer: The intersection reverts back to the basic right-of-way requirements, not a four-way stop. Use caution and courtesy! pic.twitter.com/tY9Tjr6Nih — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 7, 2017

Michigan State Police tweeted out the information Tuesday, in anticipation to Wednesday's wind storm.

"The intersection reverts back to the basic right-of-way requirements, not a four-way stop. Use caution and courtesy!"

You can read basic right-of-way requirements here from the Michigan Vehicle Code. The gist -- the street with the heavier traffic has the right of way. If two vehicles get there at the same time, the driver on the right has the right of way.

DTE Energy is calling Wednesday's wind storm the "largest weather event in DTE history." The FOX 2 Weather Authority Team says the highest wind gust recorded was 68 mph at Metro Airport, although most of us experienced gusts in the 60s. Hurricane-force winds begin at 74 miles per hour.

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, DTE says more than 665,000 customers are still without power. The restoration process is expected to take multiple days. DTE says they expect 90 percent of customers to have power restored by the end of the day on Sunday.

Many schools were closed Thursday and there were reports of damage to numerous properties. The winds fanned a blaze that killed five people in a Detroit apartment building and pushed a plane carrying members of the University of Michigan basketball team off a runway during takeoff southwest of Detroit.

They are working 16-hour shifts to assess the storm damage. Crews have also joined in the effort from Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, New York and Pennsylvania.