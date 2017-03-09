Latest DTE update: 515,000 without power Thursday night Local News Latest DTE update: 515,000 without power Thursday night In the latest update from DTE Energy, right now at least 515,000 customers are still without power.

- In the latest update from DTE Energy, right now at least 515,000 customers are still without power.

Repair crews have been working nonstop 16 hour days to get everyone back on line. As of Wednesday night, there were more than 800,000 without power, in what DTE is saying is the "most significant weather event" in its more than 100-year history.



And now temperatures will be dipping into the 20s - but thankfully we will not be dealing with much wind. The next few days will feature highs around 30.

DTE expects to have roughly 90 percent of customers restored by Sunday evening. The outages are widespread across the region, with the hardest hit areas in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties.

More than 9,000 power lines were downed from the high winds which reached the high 60 mile and hour range. DTE Energy crews include more than 1,800 linemen and 700 contractors and workers from other states. They are focused on restoration efforts around the clock. DTE says it has 700 tree trimmers working.



Consumer's Energy still has about 111,000 customers without power after restoring about 200,000 of 311,000 customers. Wednesday's winds brought down nearly 8,200 wires and broke more than 1,100 poles, according to a spokesperson with Consumer's Energy.



"From lineworkers to damage assessors, wire guards and customer service representatives, more than 2,000 people are engaged in the electric restoration effort," Consumer's Energy said in a release. "An additional 181 crews have arrived from utilities in Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana to assist the crews in Michigan."



Consumer's Energy customers can now sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text 'REG' to 232273 or visit: www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts. Customers can also, report an outage, check the status of an outage and get useful tips what to do before, during and after a storm by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter.

FOX 2's Derek Kevra said that unique weather conditions converged to into a strong low pressure area.

"Typically we see winds of over 65 miles per hour it comes with a tornado, it comes with a thunderstorm - that did not happen yesterday," he said. "These types of events have only happened about 14 times since 1941 around here. When I say the type of events I'm talking about a low pressure area that brings winds of upwards of 60 miles per hour and one of these events might stand out in the historical context was the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

"It was a very, very similar setup. A strong low tracked over northern Michigan over Lake Superior sunk that ship. They had max winds of 86 miles per hour. Yesterday ours about 68."

Safety is always a priority. Customers should stay at least 20 feet away from all power lines and anything they may contact, and consider them live. They are extremely dangerous. Treat every downed power line as if it is energized. Customers should also heed the warning of yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area. DO NOT CROSS YELLOW CAUTION TAPE.

Customers have three ways to contact DTE during an outage. Customers can report an outage, check on the status of an outage and view an outage map from their smart phones using the DTE Energy Mobile App, which is available free of charge from the Apple Store or Google Play. DTE encourages customers to use the website at dteenergy.com as well. Customers can also call DTE at 800-477-4747 to report power outages or downed lines.

Storm Tips:

• Never drive across a downed power line. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside until help arrives.

• Always operate generators outdoors to avoid dangerous buildup of toxic fumes.

• Turn off or unplug all appliances to prevent an electrical overload when power is restored. Leave one light switch on to indicate when power is restored.

• Don’t open refrigerators or freezers more than absolutely necessary. A closed refrigerator will stay cold for 12 hours. Kept closed, a well-filled freezer will preserve food for two days.

• If a customer is elderly or has a medical condition that would be adversely impacted by a power outage, they should try to make alternative accommodations with family or friends.

CLICK HERE for the DTE Energy Outage Map



CLICK HERE for the list of school closures for Friday.