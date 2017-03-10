Warming centers open amid power restoration efforts

- Dozens of warming centers are open across Michigan as hundreds of thousands of electricity customers remain without power due to high winds earlier in the week.

Temperatures were around 30 degrees Friday morning in the Detroit area and expected to remain cold throughout the weekend, with overnight lows in the teens or 20s and highs around 30 degrees.

Detroit has warming centers at four community and recreation centers. Some other Michigan communities and the American Red Cross also opened warming centers.

Wednesday's storm knocked out power to more than a utility million customers in Michigan. DTE Energy says Friday morning about 515,000 were still without power and Consumers Energy says about 100,000 of its customers remained without power.

The utilities say power should be restored to nearly all by Sunday.