Video shows burning power pole collapsing in Dearborn

There are still half of a million people in Metro Detroit in the dark, three days after the powerful windstorm blew through southeast Michigan. In Dearborn, one utility pole even caught fire and collapsed with lines still attached to it on Wednesday.

The Instagram account Team City of Dearborn posted the video below that shows the power pole at the corner of Korte St. and Michigan Ave burning and then collapsing. Several people could be heard shrieking when the pole collapsed, but it does not appear anybody was hurt.

The fire started around noon Wednesday and collapsed just before 5 p.m. right in front of the Dearborn Police Department. According to Moe Qasim, who helps run the account, police and fire were monitoring the fire all afternoon and immediately had the area secured. Qasim said that within an hour, DTE Energy was on scene and had the scene secured.

Qasim said despite the quick response, the neighborhood is still without power.

The Instagram account is not affiliated with the city of Dearborn. Qasim said they work with the city, not for the city.

WATCH it happen here:

#DEARBORN (TCD) EXCLUSIVE Footage of electricity pole coming down on Korte St & Michigan Ave. The pole has been on fire since 12:00 PM and has finally come down! A post shared by Team City of Dearborn (TCD) (@thecityofdearborn) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

By the end of the day on Wednesday, more than 800,000 were without power. DTE says the storm is the most significant weather event in its history.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, about 400,000 were still in the dark and power had already been restored to more than 400,000 customers in the past 30 hours.

DTE says they're on track to restore power for another 200,000 customers on Friday. They expect 90 percent of those who lost power to have the lights back on by the end of the weekend.