12, 13-year-old, among three charged in robbery of man at Detroit coney island

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged three people, including a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, for robbing a 56-year-old man a Detroit Coney Island.

Charges were filed on Friday against Antoine Tyler, 20, and the two young juveniles in connection to the robbery at the Universal Coney Island last Friday.

According to police, the three approached the man and asked him for money. He gave all three a little bit and one of the suspects approached him again for more money. The victim was about to give him more money when one of the suspects stole his wallet.

That started a fight that ended with all three getting away.

This week, the three were all arrested and on Friday they were charged. Tyler, the only adult suspect, was charged with unarmed robbery and larceny in a building. Tyler's bond is set at $75,000 and he will be next in court on March 21.

The two juveniles were charged with the same crimes and both had bond set at $25,000.