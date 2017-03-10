55-year-old man charged with murder, arson in apartment fire that killed 5

Four people were killed and five were injured in an apartment fire in a structure on Whittier in Detroit. Photo Credit: Alex Fire Chaser - S.E. Mi Fire&Weather/Periscope (@fireandweather)

The man accused of setting a Detroit apartment on fire has been charged with murder and arson.

Henry Keith Jackson was charged Friday afternoon with setting the fire that resulted in the deaths of five people on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Jackson started the fire at the complex in the 10500 block of Whittier just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Five men who lived inside the building were killed. Several others were injured.

Jackson was charged with five counts of murder and five counts of arson.

Officials have not yet released any reason for why he may have set the fire, but witnesses said an argument may have led to the fire. They also said they heard him make threats the day before the fire was set.

